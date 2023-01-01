Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia NIRO

58,281 KM

Details Features

$31,969

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,969

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia NIRO

2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10183740
  2. 10183740
  3. 10183740
  4. 10183740
  5. 10183740
  6. 10183740
  7. 10183740
  8. 10183740
  9. 10183740
  10. 10183740
  11. 10183740
  12. 10183740
  13. 10183740
  14. 10183740
  15. 10183740
  16. 10183740
  17. 10183740
  18. 10183740
  19. 10183740
  20. 10183740
  21. 10183740
  22. 10183740
  23. 10183740
  24. 10183740
  25. 10183740
  26. 10183740
  27. 10183740
  28. 10183740
  29. 10183740
  30. 10183740
  31. 10183740
  32. 10183740
  33. 10183740
  34. 10183740
  35. 10183740
  36. 10183740
  37. 10183740
  38. 10183740
  39. 10183740
  40. 10183740
  41. 10183740
  42. 10183740
  43. 10183740
  44. 10183740
  45. 10183740
  46. 10183740
  47. 10183740
  48. 10183740
Contact Seller

$31,969

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,281KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183740
  • Stock #: P10086B
  • VIN: KNDCD3LD8L5422963

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10086B
  • Mileage 58,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2013 Toyota Tundra 4...
 179,329 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX, ...
 32,928 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 91,023 KM
$23,955 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory