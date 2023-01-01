2020 Kia Soul

$23,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 3 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9832754

9832754 Stock #: P10069

P10069 VIN: KNDJ33AU1L7015181

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P10069

Mileage 68,358 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.