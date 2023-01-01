$29,700+ tax & licensing
$29,700
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
SX
Location
87,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10288269
- Stock #: SP194506A
- VIN: KNDPRCA61L7729337
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
