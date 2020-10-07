Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

18,896 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

18,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6125838
  • Stock #: ST091162B
  • VIN: KNDPRCA69L7753465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST091162B
  • Mileage 18,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. Recent Arrival! AWD. Scarlet Red 2020 Kia Sportage SX AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.0L TGDI Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

