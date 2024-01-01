Menu
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Lincoln-Nautilus-2020-id10737039.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Lincoln-Nautilus-2020-id10737039.html</a>

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

38,231 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,231KM
Used
VIN 2LMPJ8K96LBL00182

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic (UM)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1296A
  • Mileage 38,231 KM

2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 2.0L I4 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Lincoln Nautilus