2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
48,128KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109820
- Stock #: 4243
- VIN: 1C6SRFET4LN411114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,128 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
