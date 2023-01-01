2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 1 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10109820

10109820 Stock #: 4243

4243 VIN: 1C6SRFET4LN411114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,128 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.