2020 RAM 1500

48,128 KM

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-257-6666

48,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109820
  • Stock #: 4243
  • VIN: 1C6SRFET4LN411114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-257-6666

