Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

116,503 KM

Details Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10173597
  2. 10173597
  3. 10173597
  4. 10173597
  5. 10173597
  6. 10173597
  7. 10173597
  8. 10173597
  9. 10173597
  10. 10173597
  11. 10173597
  12. 10173597
  13. 10173597
  14. 10173597
  15. 10173597
  16. 10173597
  17. 10173597
  18. 10173597
  19. 10173597
  20. 10173597
  21. 10173597
  22. 10173597
  23. 10173597
  24. 10173597
  25. 10173597
  26. 10173597
  27. 10173597
  28. 10173597
  29. 10173597
  30. 10173597
  31. 10173597
  32. 10173597
  33. 10173597
  34. 10173597
  35. 10173597
  36. 10173597
  37. 10173597
  38. 10173597
  39. 10173597
  40. 10173597
  41. 10173597
  42. 10173597
  43. 10173597
  44. 10173597
  45. 10173597
  46. 10173597
  47. 10173597
  48. 10173597
  49. 10173597
  50. 10173597
Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,503KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173597
  • Stock #: P11003
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT3LN323540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 116,503 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra SR5
 179,329 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX
 32,928 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory