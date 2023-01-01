Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

99,427 KM

Details Description Features

$52,524

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,524

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Ram 1500 Rebel, 4X4, Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Ram 1500 Rebel, 4X4, Navi

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 9816265
  2. 9816265
  3. 9816265
  4. 9816265
  5. 9816265
  6. 9816265
  7. 9816265
  8. 9816265
  9. 9816265
  10. 9816265
  11. 9816265
  12. 9816265
  13. 9816265
  14. 9816265
  15. 9816265
  16. 9816265
  17. 9816265
  18. 9816265
  19. 9816265
  20. 9816265
  21. 9816265
  22. 9816265
  23. 9816265
  24. 9816265
  25. 9816265
  26. 9816265
  27. 9816265
  28. 9816265
  29. 9816265
  30. 9816265
  31. 9816265
  32. 9816265
  33. 9816265
  34. 9816265
  35. 9816265
  36. 9816265
  37. 9816265
  38. 9816265
  39. 9816265
  40. 9816265
  41. 9816265
  42. 9816265
  43. 9816265
  44. 9816265
  45. 9816265
  46. 9816265
  47. 9816265
  48. 9816265
  49. 9816265
Contact Seller

$52,524

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816265
  • Stock #: P10066
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM8LN202728

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10066
  • Mileage 99,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.



Recent Arrival!



4x4, AWD. 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voltmeter.



Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel Ram 1500 Rebel, 4X4, Navi 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6





Awards:

* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study



Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2015 RAM Cargo Van P...
 146,260 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 F150...
 156,649 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 160,492 KM
$29,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory