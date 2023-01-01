$52,524+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Ram 1500 Rebel, 4X4, Navi
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
$52,524
- Listing ID: 9816265
- Stock #: P10066
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM8LN202728
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.
Recent Arrival!
4x4, AWD. 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voltmeter.
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel Ram 1500 Rebel, 4X4, Navi 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."
Vehicle Features
