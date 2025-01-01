$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,908KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT5LS113925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
