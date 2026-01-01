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<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of the road in this stunning used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS, now available at Car Deal Guru! This isnt just any SUV; its a statement piece, designed for those who crave both sophisticated style and exhilarating performance. With its sleek lines and sporty stance, this Blazer RS is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and discover a cabin that blends premium comfort with cutting-edge technology, making every drive an adventure.</p> <p>Under the hood, youll find a powerful gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ready to tackle any Canadian road condition with confidence. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this 5-door SUV offers the versatility and capability you need. With only 54,569 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS is just getting started and waiting for its next owner to create unforgettable memories.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>RS Performance Styling:</strong> The RS trim elevates the Blazers already striking design with sportier accents, a unique grille, and aggressive badging that screams performance and sophistication.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any season or terrain with the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing enhanced traction and stability for a confident and secure driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Premium Interior Comfort:</strong> Sink into the luxurious and supportive seats, designed for ultimate comfort on long journeys and everyday commutes, making every moment behind the wheel a pleasure.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring a vibrant touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration for your music, navigation, and calls.</li> <li><strong>Spacious 5-Door Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the practicality of a 5-door SUV, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family outings, weekend getaways, and all your daily needs.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

54,569 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle
14451577.823639828?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=16901

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Car Deal Guru

4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3

289-768-6304

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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,569KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS5MS516699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25035
  • Mileage 54,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of the road in this stunning used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS, now available at Car Deal Guru! This isn't just any SUV; it's a statement piece, designed for those who crave both sophisticated style and exhilarating performance. With its sleek lines and sporty stance, this Blazer RS is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and discover a cabin that blends premium comfort with cutting-edge technology, making every drive an adventure.


Under the hood, you'll find a powerful gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ready to tackle any Canadian road condition with confidence. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this 5-door SUV offers the versatility and capability you need. With only 54,569 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS is just getting started and waiting for its next owner to create unforgettable memories.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS sizzle:


  • RS Performance Styling: The RS trim elevates the Blazer's already striking design with sportier accents, a unique grille, and aggressive badging that screams performance and sophistication.
  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any season or terrain with the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing enhanced traction and stability for a confident and secure driving experience.
  • Premium Interior Comfort: Sink into the luxurious and supportive seats, designed for ultimate comfort on long journeys and everyday commutes, making every moment behind the wheel a pleasure.
  • Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring a vibrant touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration for your music, navigation, and calls.
  • Spacious 5-Door Versatility: Enjoy the practicality of a 5-door SUV, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family outings, weekend getaways, and all your daily needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Deal Guru

289-768-6304

2021 Chevrolet Blazer