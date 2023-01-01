$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2021 Chevrolet Express
2021 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,772KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183734
- Stock #: P11007
- VIN: 1GCWGAF76M1299641
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 63,772 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5