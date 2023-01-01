Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Express

63,772 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Express

2021 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10183734
  2. 10183734
  3. 10183734
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183734
  • Stock #: P11007
  • VIN: 1GCWGAF76M1299641

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 63,772 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 90,655 KM
$35,250 + tax & lic
2020 Kia NIRO PLUG-I...
 58,281 KM
$31,969 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD
 36,247 KM
$30,897 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory