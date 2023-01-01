$60,995+ tax & licensing
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2021 Ford Transit
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 Base
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
95,313KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032318
- Stock #: P10087
- VIN: 1FTBR3X8XMKA27180
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 95,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5