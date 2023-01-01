Menu
2021 Ford Transit

95,313 KM

Details Features

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 Base

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 Base

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10032318
  • Stock #: P10087
  • VIN: 1FTBR3X8XMKA27180

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 95,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

