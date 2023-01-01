2021 Ford Transit

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 8 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9785467

9785467 Stock #: P10041

P10041 VIN: 1FTBR3X80MKA18102

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Stock # P10041

Mileage 83,895 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation

