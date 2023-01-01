2021 Ford Transit

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 2 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9789937

9789937 Stock #: P10062

P10062 VIN: 1FTBR3X88MKA00172

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Mileage 82,252 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.