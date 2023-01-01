Menu
2021 Ford Transit

95,982 KM

Details Description Features

$59,851

+ tax & licensing
$59,851

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van High Roof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Auto Headlam

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van High Roof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Auto Headlam

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$59,851

+ taxes & licensing

95,982KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901673
  • Stock #: P10079
  • VIN: 1FTBR3X86MKA27449

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # P10079
  • Mileage 95,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.



Recent Arrival!



4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver door bin, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 16'' Silver Steel w/Black Hubcap.



White 2021 Ford Transit-250 Base High Roof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Auto Headlam RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V6





Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

