2021 Ford Transit

$59,851 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901673

9901673 Stock #: P10079

P10079 VIN: 1FTBR3X86MKA27449

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Stock # P10079

Mileage 95,982 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation

