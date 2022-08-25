Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Cherokee

21,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

  1. 9001444
  2. 9001444
  3. 9001444
  4. 9001444
  5. 9001444
  6. 9001444
  7. 9001444
  8. 9001444
  9. 9001444
  10. 9001444
  11. 9001444
  12. 9001444
  13. 9001444
  14. 9001444
  15. 9001444
  16. 9001444
  17. 9001444
  18. 9001444
  19. 9001444
  20. 9001444
  21. 9001444
  22. 9001444
  23. 9001444
  24. 9001444
  25. 9001444
  26. 9001444
  27. 9001444
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001444
  • Stock #: 4153A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX5MD115379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4153A
  • Mileage 21,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.517 Axle Ratio
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Off-Road Suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Class III Hitch Receiver
Sun & Sound Group
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Black Aluminum
8.4' Touchscreen
Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Front Ventilated Seats
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum
Off-Road Information Pages
Trailhawk Jeep Value Package Credit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2015 Honda Odyssey EX
 251,222 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L
 42,215 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 22,171 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-214-XXXX

(click to show)

289-214-1108

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory