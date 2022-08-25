$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned
289-214-1108
2021 Jeep Cherokee
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-214-1108
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9001444
- Stock #: 4153A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX5MD115379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4153A
- Mileage 21,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.517 Axle Ratio
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Off-Road Suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Class III Hitch Receiver
Sun & Sound Group
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Black Aluminum
8.4' Touchscreen
Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Front Ventilated Seats
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum
Off-Road Information Pages
Trailhawk Jeep Value Package Credit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7