2021 Jeep Gladiator

3,529 KM

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

3,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1C6JJTFM5ML553493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snazzberry Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 702321A
  • Mileage 3,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Premium Door Trim Panel
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Park-Sense rear park assist system
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
8 speakers
Panic Alarm
Safety Group
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Convertible Hardtop
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Remote proximity keyless entry
MANUAL REAR SLIDING WINDOW
Alpine Premium Audio System
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
Cold Weather Group
8.4' Touchscreen
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display
5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription
400-Watt Inverter
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Overland Logo
SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call
Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Granite Crystal Aluminum
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Quick Order Package 26G Overland

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

