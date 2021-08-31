2021 Jeep Gladiator

- Listing ID: 7952987
- Stock #: 702321A
- VIN: 1C6JJTFM5ML553493
-
Exterior Colour
Snazzberry Pearlcoat
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
702321A
-
Mileage
3,529 KM
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Park-Sense rear park assist system
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Integrated roll-over protection
Remote proximity keyless entry
MANUAL REAR SLIDING WINDOW
Alpine Premium Audio System
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display
5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Overland Logo
SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call
Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Granite Crystal Aluminum
Quick Order Package 26G Overland
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.