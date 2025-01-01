Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Seltos

13,747 KM

Details Features

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12762455

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12762455
  2. 12762455
  3. 12762455
  4. 12762455
  5. 12762455
  6. 12762455
  7. 12762455
  8. 12762455
  9. 12762455
  10. 12762455
  11. 12762455
  12. 12762455
  13. 12762455
  14. 12762455
  15. 12762455
  16. 12762455
  17. 12762455
  18. 12762455
  19. 12762455
  20. 12762455
  21. 12762455
  22. 12762455
  23. 12762455
  24. 12762455
  25. 12762455
  26. 12762455
  27. 12762455
  28. 12762455
  29. 12762455
  30. 12762455
  31. 12762455
  32. 12762455
  33. 12762455
  34. 12762455
  35. 12762455
  36. 12762455
  37. 12762455
  38. 12762455
  39. 12762455
  40. 12762455
  41. 12762455
  42. 12762455
  43. 12762455
  44. 12762455
  45. 12762455
  46. 12762455
  47. 12762455
  48. 12762455
  49. 12762455
  50. 12762455
  51. 12762455
  52. 12762455
  53. 12762455
  54. 12762455
  55. 12762455
  56. 12762455
  57. 12762455
  58. 12762455
  59. 12762455
  60. 12762455
  61. 12762455
  62. 12762455
  63. 12762455
  64. 12762455
  65. 12762455
  66. 12762455
  67. 12762455
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,747KM
VIN KNDERCAA6M7201354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD 29,179 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 62,265 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 13,747 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2021 Kia Seltos