Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Sportage

46,033 KM

Details Features

$28,330

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sportage

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11774721
  2. 11774721
  3. 11774721
  4. 11774721
  5. 11774721
  6. 11774721
  7. 11774721
  8. 11774721
  9. 11774721
  10. 11774721
  11. 11774721
  12. 11774721
  13. 11774721
  14. 11774721
  15. 11774721
  16. 11774721
  17. 11774721
  18. 11774721
  19. 11774721
  20. 11774721
  21. 11774721
  22. 11774721
  23. 11774721
  24. 11774721
  25. 11774721
  26. 11774721
  27. 11774721
  28. 11774721
  29. 11774721
  30. 11774721
  31. 11774721
  32. 11774721
  33. 11774721
  34. 11774721
  35. 11774721
  36. 11774721
  37. 11774721
  38. 11774721
  39. 11774721
  40. 11774721
  41. 11774721
  42. 11774721
  43. 11774721
  44. 11774721
  45. 11774721
  46. 11774721
  47. 11774721
  48. 11774721
  49. 11774721
  50. 11774721
Contact Seller

$28,330

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,033KM
VIN KNDPRCA68M7913479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Nissan Micra SR Auto for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Nissan Micra SR Auto 76,495 KM $15,547 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 144,797 KM $17,700 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 72,726 KM $39,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,330

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage