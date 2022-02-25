Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

12,255 KM

Details Description Features

$67,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,499

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

  1. 8286108
  2. 8286108
  3. 8286108
  4. 8286108
  5. 8286108
  6. 8286108
  7. 8286108
  8. 8286108
  9. 8286108
  10. 8286108
  11. 8286108
  12. 8286108
  13. 8286108
  14. 8286108
  15. 8286108
  16. 8286108
  17. 8286108
  18. 8286108
  19. 8286108
  20. 8286108
  21. 8286108
  22. 8286108
  23. 8286108
  24. 8286108
  25. 8286108
  26. 8286108
  27. 8286108
  28. 8286108
  29. 8286108
  30. 8286108
  31. 8286108
  32. 8286108
  33. 8286108
  34. 8286108
  35. 8286108
  36. 8286108
  37. 8286108
  38. 8286108
  39. 8286108
  40. 8286108
  41. 8286108
  42. 8286108
  43. 8286108
  44. 8286108
  45. 8286108
  46. 8286108
  47. 8286108
  48. 8286108
  49. 8286108
  50. 8286108
  51. 8286108
  52. 8286108
  53. 8286108
Contact Seller

$67,499

+ taxes & licensing

12,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8286108
  • Stock #: 4057
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT7MN656801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour /BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4057
  • Mileage 12,255 KM

Vehicle Description

need a truck for work, play or anything else? THis is a great one for you! Comes with Power 8-Way Driver/Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, 12.0 Touchscreen Display, Navigation, and more! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Front seatback map pockets
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way adjustable front headrests
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
USB Mobile Projection
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Adjustable Pedals
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front heated seats
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
8.4' Touchscreen
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
20' x 9' Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 26,269 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 27,362 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 15,014 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-214-XXXX

(click to show)

289-214-1108

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory