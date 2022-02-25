2021 RAM 1500

$67,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 2 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8286108

8286108 Stock #: 4057

4057 VIN: 1C6SRFVT7MN656801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour /BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4057

Mileage 12,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Front seatback map pockets Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust 4-way adjustable front headrests Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat USB Mobile Projection 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Black Dual Exhaust Tips Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Integrated Centre Stack Radio Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front heated seats Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights 8.4' Touchscreen Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7) 20' x 9' Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.