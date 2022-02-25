$67,499+ tax & licensing
289-214-1108
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$67,499
- Listing ID: 8286108
- Stock #: 4057
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT7MN656801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour /BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,255 KM
Vehicle Description
need a truck for work, play or anything else? THis is a great one for you! Comes with Power 8-Way Driver/Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, 12.0 Touchscreen Display, Navigation, and more! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,
Vehicle Features
