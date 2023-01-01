Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

32,526 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

1500 Classic, HEMI, 4X4

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

1500 Classic, HEMI, 4X4

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 9785449
  2. 9785449
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9785449
  • Stock #: P10052
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0MG513335

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.



Recent Arrival!



4x4, AWD. 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver door bin, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Folding Seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Voltmeter.



Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 1500 Classic, HEMI, 4X4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT





CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

