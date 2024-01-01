Menu
2021 RAM Cargo Van

99,814 KM

Details Features

$42,986

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10994813
  2. 10994813
  3. 10994813
$42,986

+ taxes & licensing

99,814KM
Used
VIN 3C6LRVDG8ME534343

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # P11105
  • Mileage 99,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-XXXX

877-378-3542

$42,986

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2021 RAM Cargo Van