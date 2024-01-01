$42,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
2021 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$42,986
+ taxes & licensing
99,814KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6LRVDG8ME534343
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # P11105
- Mileage 99,814 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 79,657 KM $25,566 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO SE 163,779 KM $11,552 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT DCT 79,681 KM $22,257 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,986
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2021 RAM Cargo Van