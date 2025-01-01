$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Work Truck
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,799KM
VIN 3GCNWAEK1NG192018
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 5,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500