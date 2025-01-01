Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5,799 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Work Truck

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Work Truck

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,799KM
VIN 3GCNWAEK1NG192018

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 5,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500