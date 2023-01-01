$64,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited
Location
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
17,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9580486
- Stock #: 541422A
- VIN: 2C4RC1S7XNR107472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Axle Ratio: TBD
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Door auto-latch
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Front Fascia Air Deflectors
BRIGHT/BODY-COLOUR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
20 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Satin silver instrument panel bezel
2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Auto high-beam headlights
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse
HDMI Port
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
BLACK SEATS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
3-Channel Video Remote Control
Front Seatback Dual 10' Touchscreens
Video USB Port
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
harman/kardonÂ® Speakers
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1' Display
Quick Order Package 2EP
Famcam Interior Camera
Uconnect Theater Family Group
Amazon Fire TV Built-In
Sunroof sunshade: power
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 360L
MID-CENTURY TIMBER ACCENTS
Wheels: 17' x 7' Diamond Cut w/Painted Pockets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
