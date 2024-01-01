Menu
2022 Ford F-150

47,175 KM

$62,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,175KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ED6NFB28354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # t033lb
  • Mileage 47,175 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
// EXCELLENT CONDITION! //

Discover the epitome of power and luxury in the used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat


a vehicle that combines strength with sophistication. With a sleek black exterior and a premium brown interior


this truck is a standout on the road and in the showroom. Its automatic transmission and robust 3.5-litre unleaded engine ensure a smooth and commanding drive. Having been driven for just 47


this F-150 Lariat is primed to deliver performance and reliability for years to come.

FEATURES OF THE F-150 Lariat
--> Black exterior and brown interior
--> Automatic transmission for smooth shifting
--> Powerful 3.5-litre unleaded engine
--> Low mileage at 47


175 km

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
--> Comprehensive airbag system for protection
--> Rearview camera for safe reversing
--> Advanced braking system for control
--> Robust construction for enhanced safety

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
--> Strong towing capacity of 4


717 kg
--> Efficient power from the 3.5-litre engine
--> Smooth automatic transmission
--> Built for performance and longevity

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
--> Spacious 4-door configuration
--> Luxurious brown interior for comfort
--> Automatic climate control
--> Convenient keyless entry system

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
--> Modern infotainment system
--> Bluetooth connectivity for devices
--> High-quality sound system
--> User-friendly navigation options

CARGO SPACE
--> Ample bed for hauling
--> Easy-access tailgate
--> Versatile storage solutions
--> Secure cargo tie-downs

TRUCK FEATURES
--> 4


717 kg towing capacity for heavy loads
--> Durable bed for tough jobs
--> Advanced trailer sway control
--> Integrated trailer brake controller

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
--> Recognized for durability and quality

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
--> Impressive towing and payload capabilities
--> Luxurious and comfortable interior
--> Advanced safety and technology features
--> Reliable performance and handling

WARRANTY
--> Legal warranty only;
--> Use warranty;
--> Reasonable lifetime warranty;
--> Warranty against hidden defects.

This 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat's VIN is: 1FTFW1ED6NFB28354.


http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id10538801.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

175 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2022 Ford F-150