2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # t033lb
- Mileage 47,175 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
// EXCELLENT CONDITION! //
Discover the epitome of power and luxury in the used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat
a vehicle that combines strength with sophistication. With a sleek black exterior and a premium brown interior
this truck is a standout on the road and in the showroom. Its automatic transmission and robust 3.5-litre unleaded engine ensure a smooth and commanding drive. Having been driven for just 47
this F-150 Lariat is primed to deliver performance and reliability for years to come.
FEATURES OF THE F-150 Lariat
--> Black exterior and brown interior
--> Automatic transmission for smooth shifting
--> Powerful 3.5-litre unleaded engine
--> Low mileage at 47
175 km
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
--> Comprehensive airbag system for protection
--> Rearview camera for safe reversing
--> Advanced braking system for control
--> Robust construction for enhanced safety
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
--> Strong towing capacity of 4
717 kg
--> Efficient power from the 3.5-litre engine
--> Smooth automatic transmission
--> Built for performance and longevity
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
--> Spacious 4-door configuration
--> Luxurious brown interior for comfort
--> Automatic climate control
--> Convenient keyless entry system
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
--> Modern infotainment system
--> Bluetooth connectivity for devices
--> High-quality sound system
--> User-friendly navigation options
CARGO SPACE
--> Ample bed for hauling
--> Easy-access tailgate
--> Versatile storage solutions
--> Secure cargo tie-downs
TRUCK FEATURES
--> 4
717 kg towing capacity for heavy loads
--> Durable bed for tough jobs
--> Advanced trailer sway control
--> Integrated trailer brake controller
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
--> Recognized for durability and quality
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
--> Impressive towing and payload capabilities
--> Luxurious and comfortable interior
--> Advanced safety and technology features
--> Reliable performance and handling
WARRANTY
--> Legal warranty only;
--> Use warranty;
--> Reasonable lifetime warranty;
--> Warranty against hidden defects.
This 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat's VIN is: 1FTFW1ED6NFB28354.
