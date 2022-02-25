Menu
2022 Jeep Compass

1,859 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

Sport

2022 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8285922
  • Stock #: 4072
  • VIN: 3C4NJCAB1NT136958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Demonstration Unit! At Niagara Chrysler, we will always work hard on price but we want to earn your business with your buying experience. Come see the difference in buying from a Local Family Owned business. No longer be a number, be treated the way we want to be treated. We will deliver anywhere in Ontario as well! Proudly Serving Niagara Falls,South Western Ontario, Welland, St.Catharines, Niagara on the Lake, Grimsby, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Fort Erie, Toronto, Peel, Vaughan, and all of Ontario

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3.502 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Low-Gloss Black Styled Steel
Quick Order Package 28A Sport
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4' Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

