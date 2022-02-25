2022 Jeep Compass

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8285922

8285922 Stock #: 4072

4072 VIN: 3C4NJCAB1NT136958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,859 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3.502 FINAL DRIVE RATIO Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Low-Gloss Black Styled Steel Quick Order Package 28A Sport Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4' Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.