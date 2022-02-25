$31,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-214-1108
2022 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$31,999
- Listing ID: 8285922
- Stock #: 4072
- VIN: 3C4NJCAB1NT136958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Demonstration Unit! At Niagara Chrysler, we will always work hard on price but we want to earn your business with your buying experience. Come see the difference in buying from a Local Family Owned business. No longer be a number, be treated the way we want to be treated. We will deliver anywhere in Ontario as well! Proudly Serving Niagara Falls,South Western Ontario, Welland, St.Catharines, Niagara on the Lake, Grimsby, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Fort Erie, Toronto, Peel, Vaughan, and all of Ontario
Vehicle Features
