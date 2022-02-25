$104,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-214-1108
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III | HD TOW PACKAGE | MSRP OF $105,155
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-214-1108
$104,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8285895
- Stock #: 4038
- VIN: 1C4SJVDT7NS106612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful full sized SUV with everything you can ask for including Three panel sunroof, Power deployable running boards, Rear-Seat Entertainment Group, Traffic sign recognition, Side distance warning, Surround View Camera System, Drowsy driver detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Intersection collision assist systemMcIntosh MX950 entertainment system w/19 speakers and more! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.