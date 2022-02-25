Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1,310 KM

Details Description Features

$104,999

+ tax & licensing
$104,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III | HD TOW PACKAGE | MSRP OF $105,155

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series III | HD TOW PACKAGE | MSRP OF $105,155

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$104,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8285898
  • Stock #: 4038
  • VIN: 1C4SJVDT7NS106612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful full sized SUV with everything you can ask for including Three panel sunroof, Power deployable running boards, Rear-Seat Entertainment Group, Traffic sign recognition, Side distance warning, Surround View Camera System, Drowsy driver detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Intersection collision assist systemMcIntosh MX950 entertainment system w/19 speakers and more! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Intersection Collision Assist System
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Adaptive suspension
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Power Deployable Running Boards
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Flexible Seating Group
7-Passenger Seating
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Convenience Group I
Floor Console w/Cupholder
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Audio memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Auto high-beam headlights
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
Selec-Speed Control
Surround View Camera System
Traffic sign recognition
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Side Distance Warning
Bright Tow Hooks
Trailer Hitch Zoom
Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat
3 Panel Sunroof
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1' Display
2nd Row Manual Window Shades
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Quick Order Package 22N
Front Passenger Interactive Display
Premium Group I
Rear Seat Entertainment Group
2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline
Seatback Video Screens
USB Video Port
Wheels: 22' x 9.0' Aluminum
DROWSY DRIVER DETECTION
Foldable Cargo Shade
McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System
20' x 9.0' Aluminum Wheels
3.21 Final Drive Ratio
Electronic Rear Limited Slip Differential
Locking In-Vehicle Safe
Premium audio system: UConnect 5
Quadra Drive II Badge
Removable Rear Tow Hook
Trailer Hitch Line-Up Assist
Amazon Fire TV Built-In

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

