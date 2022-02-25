2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

$104,999 + taxes & licensing 1 , 3 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8285898

8285898 Stock #: 4038

4038 VIN: 1C4SJVDT7NS106612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,310 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Intersection Collision Assist System Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Normal Duty Suspension TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Adaptive suspension Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Power Deployable Running Boards Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Flexible Seating Group 7-Passenger Seating Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Convenience Group I Floor Console w/Cupholder Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 10 Speakers Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Audio memory Power adjustable front head restraints Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3rd row seats: bench Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Auto high-beam headlights Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Selec-Speed Control Surround View Camera System Traffic sign recognition HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Side Distance Warning Bright Tow Hooks Trailer Hitch Zoom Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat 3 Panel Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1' Display 2nd Row Manual Window Shades AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L Quick Order Package 22N Front Passenger Interactive Display Premium Group I Rear Seat Entertainment Group 2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline Seatback Video Screens USB Video Port Wheels: 22' x 9.0' Aluminum DROWSY DRIVER DETECTION Foldable Cargo Shade McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System 20' x 9.0' Aluminum Wheels 3.21 Final Drive Ratio Electronic Rear Limited Slip Differential Locking In-Vehicle Safe Premium audio system: UConnect 5 Quadra Drive II Badge Removable Rear Tow Hook Trailer Hitch Line-Up Assist Amazon Fire TV Built-In

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.