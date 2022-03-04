Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

150 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

888-713-6204

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

Location

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497102
  • Stock #: 801622
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR65NW178069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
Vehicle Features

Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
Monotone Paint Application
BLACK
Cold Weather Group
Firecracker Red
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid
Satin Black MOPAR Grille
Quick Order Package 29V Rubicon
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
Gorilla Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

