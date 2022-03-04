2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497102

8497102 Stock #: 801622

801622 VIN: 1C4JJXR65NW178069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED

Interior Colour Black

Stock # 801622

Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Additional Features Monotone Paint Application BLACK Cold Weather Group Firecracker Red TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid Satin Black MOPAR Grille Quick Order Package 29V Rubicon Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV Gorilla Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.