Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Carnival

70,784 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Carnival

EX 3.5L

Watch This Vehicle
12421125

2022 Kia Carnival

EX 3.5L

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12421125
  2. 12421125
  3. 12421125
  4. 12421125
  5. 12421125
  6. 12421125
  7. 12421125
  8. 12421125
  9. 12421125
  10. 12421125
  11. 12421125
  12. 12421125
  13. 12421125
  14. 12421125
  15. 12421125
  16. 12421125
  17. 12421125
  18. 12421125
  19. 12421125
  20. 12421125
  21. 12421125
  22. 12421125
  23. 12421125
  24. 12421125
  25. 12421125
  26. 12421125
  27. 12421125
  28. 12421125
  29. 12421125
  30. 12421125
  31. 12421125
  32. 12421125
  33. 12421125
  34. 12421125
  35. 12421125
  36. 12421125
  37. 12421125
  38. 12421125
  39. 12421125
  40. 12421125
  41. 12421125
  42. 12421125
  43. 12421125
  44. 12421125
  45. 12421125
  46. 12421125
  47. 12421125
  48. 12421125
  49. 12421125
  50. 12421125
  51. 12421125
  52. 12421125
  53. 12421125
  54. 12421125
  55. 12421125
  56. 12421125
  57. 12421125
Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,784KM
VIN KNDNC5H30N6060714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # K097741A
  • Mileage 70,784 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2020 Kia Sportage for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Sportage 38,120 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD 161,306 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX 83,046 KM $21,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Carnival