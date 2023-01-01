Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Forte

31,064 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

GT-Line IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Forte

GT-Line IVT

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10489953
  2. 10489953
  3. 10489953
  4. 10489953
  5. 10489953
  6. 10489953
  7. 10489953
  8. 10489953
  9. 10489953
  10. 10489953
  11. 10489953
  12. 10489953
  13. 10489953
  14. 10489953
  15. 10489953
  16. 10489953
  17. 10489953
  18. 10489953
  19. 10489953
  20. 10489953
  21. 10489953
  22. 10489953
  23. 10489953
  24. 10489953
  25. 10489953
  26. 10489953
  27. 10489953
  28. 10489953
  29. 10489953
  30. 10489953
  31. 10489953
  32. 10489953
  33. 10489953
  34. 10489953
  35. 10489953
  36. 10489953
  37. 10489953
  38. 10489953
  39. 10489953
  40. 10489953
  41. 10489953
  42. 10489953
  43. 10489953
  44. 10489953
  45. 10489953
  46. 10489953
  47. 10489953
  48. 10489953
  49. 10489953
  50. 10489953
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,064KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489953
  • Stock #: P11032
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6NE502644

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2021 Kia Seltos EX P...
 47,674 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX
 61,817 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos EX P...
 58,337 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory