Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Telluride

59,330 KM

Details Features

$44,660

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Telluride

SX LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Telluride

SX LIMITED AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11854087
  2. 11854087
  3. 11854087
  4. 11854087
  5. 11854087
  6. 11854087
  7. 11854087
  8. 11854087
  9. 11854087
  10. 11854087
  11. 11854087
  12. 11854087
  13. 11854087
  14. 11854087
  15. 11854087
  16. 11854087
  17. 11854087
  18. 11854087
  19. 11854087
  20. 11854087
  21. 11854087
  22. 11854087
  23. 11854087
  24. 11854087
  25. 11854087
  26. 11854087
  27. 11854087
  28. 11854087
  29. 11854087
  30. 11854087
  31. 11854087
  32. 11854087
  33. 11854087
  34. 11854087
  35. 11854087
  36. 11854087
  37. 11854087
  38. 11854087
  39. 11854087
  40. 11854087
  41. 11854087
  42. 11854087
  43. 11854087
  44. 11854087
  45. 11854087
  46. 11854087
  47. 11854087
  48. 11854087
  49. 11854087
  50. 11854087
Contact Seller

$44,660

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,330KM
VIN 5XYP5DHCXNG231804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MOSS
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # TL558584A
  • Mileage 59,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2022 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX IVT 46,661 KM $21,778 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT 116,817 KM $36,775 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 144,243 KM $20,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,660

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Telluride