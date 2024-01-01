Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

32,971 KM

Details Features

$40,748

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11607174
  2. 11607174
  3. 11607174
  4. 11607174
  5. 11607174
  6. 11607174
  7. 11607174
  8. 11607174
  9. 11607174
  10. 11607174
  11. 11607174
  12. 11607174
  13. 11607174
  14. 11607174
  15. 11607174
  16. 11607174
  17. 11607174
  18. 11607174
  19. 11607174
  20. 11607174
  21. 11607174
  22. 11607174
  23. 11607174
  24. 11607174
  25. 11607174
  26. 11607174
  27. 11607174
  28. 11607174
  29. 11607174
  30. 11607174
  31. 11607174
  32. 11607174
  33. 11607174
  34. 11607174
  35. 11607174
  36. 11607174
  37. 11607174
  38. 11607174
  39. 11607174
  40. 11607174
  41. 11607174
  42. 11607174
  43. 11607174
  44. 11607174
  45. 11607174
  46. 11607174
  47. 11607174
  48. 11607174
  49. 11607174
  50. 11607174
Contact Seller

$40,748

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,971KM
VIN W1N4N4HB9NJ399145

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 76,545 KM $36,084 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos X-Line AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia Seltos X-Line AWD 8,170 KM $36,324 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500 L Trekking for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2015 Fiat 500 L Trekking 111,510 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,748

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA