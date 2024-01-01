Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Nissan-Frontier-2022-id10761738.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Nissan-Frontier-2022-id10761738.html</a>

2022 Nissan Frontier

22,895 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,895KM
Used
VIN 1N6ED1CM3NN638622

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T5029D
  • Mileage 22,895 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2022 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Frontier SV 22,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 187,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 68,567 KM $71,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Frontier