2022 RAM 1500

15 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

Sale

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8285916
  • Stock #: 540722
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT2NN152095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 540722
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally ordered for a customer, the customer then chose a different truck, this truck is still now but registered to a customer originally, it will qualify for new finance rates, and has some great options!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
SPEED CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Remote Start System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Front seatback map pockets
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
4-way front headrests
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Suspension Skid Plate
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Big Horn Badge
A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display
BED UTILITY GROUP
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
Off-Road Group
7' Colour In-Cluster Display
Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge
Steering Gear Skid Plate
115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks
Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn
18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Raised Ride Height
Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

