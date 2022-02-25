$59,999+ tax & licensing
289-214-1108
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$59,999
- Listing ID: 8285916
- Stock #: 540722
- VIN: 1C6SRFBT2NN152095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Description
Originally ordered for a customer, the customer then chose a different truck, this truck is still now but registered to a customer originally, it will qualify for new finance rates, and has some great options! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,
Vehicle Features
