2022 RAM 1500

8285919 Stock #: 540722

540722 VIN: 1C6SRFBT2NN152095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SECURITY ALARM Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS SPEED CONTROL Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Remote Start System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Front seatback map pockets Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch 4-way front headrests Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Class IV Receiver Hitch Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Suspension Front Suspension Skid Plate Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Bumpers: chrome Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Big Horn Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display BED UTILITY GROUP Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH Off-Road Group 7' Colour In-Cluster Display Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge Steering Gear Skid Plate 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn 18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels E-LOCKER REAR AXLE MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER Raised Ride Height Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats

