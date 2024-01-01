Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM Cargo Van

81,750 KM

Details Features

$45,439

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11405113
  2. 11405113
  3. 11405113
  4. 11405113
  5. 11405113
  6. 11405113
  7. 11405113
  8. 11405113
  9. 11405113
  10. 11405113
  11. 11405113
  12. 11405113
  13. 11405113
  14. 11405113
  15. 11405113
  16. 11405113
  17. 11405113
  18. 11405113
  19. 11405113
  20. 11405113
  21. 11405113
  22. 11405113
  23. 11405113
  24. 11405113
  25. 11405113
  26. 11405113
  27. 11405113
  28. 11405113
  29. 11405113
  30. 11405113
  31. 11405113
  32. 11405113
  33. 11405113
  34. 11405113
Contact Seller

$45,439

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,750KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG6NE116740

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # P11136
  • Mileage 81,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Subaru Impreza Sport 67,131 KM $22,039 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO EV Remote Smart Parking Assist, Heated and Cooled Lea for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia NIRO EV Remote Smart Parking Assist, Heated and Cooled Lea 27,447 KM $41,186 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion 84,878 KM $27,321 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,439

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 RAM Cargo Van