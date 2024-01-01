Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2023-id11512339.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2023-id11512339.html</a>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

38,494 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,494KM
VIN 3FMCR9D95PRD05354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat (EA)
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231032
  • Mileage 38,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 2.0L I4 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 38,494 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape 4 portes SE, Traction intégrale for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Ford Escape 4 portes SE, Traction intégrale 122,290 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4X4 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4X4 43,344 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco Sport