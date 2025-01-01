Menu
<p>No Accidents - 5 Oil Changes Included The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is a well-rounded compact SUV that blends off-road capability with everyday comfort. Engine: 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 (all-wheel drive) Towing Capacity: Up to 907 kg (2</p> <p> and 8.9 L/100 km combined The Big Bend trim adds comfort and convenience: Upholstery: Upgraded cloth seats with stain-resistant material Climate Control: Automatic climate control Technology: 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Satellite radio Six-speaker audio system Keyless entry and ignition Heated exterior mirrors Tinted rear passenger and cargo windows Rubberized cargo floor with MOLLE straps Rear-seat center armrest with two cup holders The Big Bend comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360</p> <p> a suite of standard safety features: Forward collision mitigation Lane-keeping assist Blind-spot monitoring Automatic high beams Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes for various terrains including snow and mud Roof Rails: for additional cargo options Liftgate: Rear liftgate with flip-up rear window and lighting</p> <a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2023-id12301407.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2023-id12301407.html</a>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

25,803 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,803KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic (B3)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,803 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents - 5 Oil Changes Included

The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is a well-rounded compact SUV that blends off-road capability with everyday comfort.

Engine: 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4x4 (all-wheel drive)

Towing Capacity: Up to 907 kg (2


and 8.9 L/100 km combined

The Big Bend trim adds comfort and convenience:

Upholstery: Upgraded cloth seats with stain-resistant material

Climate Control: Automatic climate control

Technology:

8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Satellite radio

Six-speaker audio system

Keyless entry and ignition

Heated exterior mirrors

Tinted rear passenger and cargo windows

Rubberized cargo floor with MOLLE straps

Rear-seat center armrest with two cup holders

The Big Bend comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360


a suite of standard safety features:

Forward collision mitigation

Lane-keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Automatic high beams

Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes for various terrains including snow and mud

Roof Rails: for additional cargo options

Liftgate: Rear liftgate with flip-up rear window and lighting


http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2023-id12301407.html

000 lbs) with towing package Fuel Economy: Approximately 9.3 L/100 km city
8.4 L/100 km highway

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2023 Ford Bronco Sport