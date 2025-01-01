$32,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$32,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic (B3)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 231158
- Mileage 25,803 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents - 5 Oil Changes Included
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is a well-rounded compact SUV that blends off-road capability with everyday comfort.
Engine: 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4 (all-wheel drive)
Towing Capacity: Up to 907 kg (2
and 8.9 L/100 km combined
The Big Bend trim adds comfort and convenience:
Upholstery: Upgraded cloth seats with stain-resistant material
Climate Control: Automatic climate control
Technology:
8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Satellite radio
Six-speaker audio system
Keyless entry and ignition
Heated exterior mirrors
Tinted rear passenger and cargo windows
Rubberized cargo floor with MOLLE straps
Rear-seat center armrest with two cup holders
The Big Bend comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360
a suite of standard safety features:
Forward collision mitigation
Lane-keeping assist
Blind-spot monitoring
Automatic high beams
Drive Modes: Selectable drive modes for various terrains including snow and mud
Roof Rails: for additional cargo options
Liftgate: Rear liftgate with flip-up rear window and lighting
Vehicle Features
