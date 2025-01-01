Menu
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

76,509 KM

Details Features

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
12421128

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

Used
76,509KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK0PDD28285

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # P11342
  • Mileage 76,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
