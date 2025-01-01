$53,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,509KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK0PDD28285
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # P11342
- Mileage 76,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
