<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150_Hybrid-2023-id11346877.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150_Hybrid-2023-id11346877.html</a>

2023 Ford F-150

19,059 KM

Details Description

$99,595

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Ford F-150

Hybrid PLATINUM

2023 Ford F-150

Hybrid PLATINUM

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$99,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,059KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED4PFC40864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,059 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
2023 Ford F-150