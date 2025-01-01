Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,514 KM

Details Features

$41,298

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
13108793

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 13108793
  2. 13108793
  3. 13108793
  4. 13108793
  5. 13108793
  6. 13108793
  7. 13108793
  8. 13108793
  9. 13108793
  10. 13108793
  11. 13108793
  12. 13108793
  13. 13108793
  14. 13108793
  15. 13108793
  16. 13108793
  17. 13108793
  18. 13108793
  19. 13108793
  20. 13108793
  21. 13108793
  22. 13108793
  23. 13108793
  24. 13108793
  25. 13108793
  26. 13108793
  27. 13108793
  28. 13108793
  29. 13108793
  30. 13108793
  31. 13108793
  32. 13108793
  33. 13108793
  34. 13108793
  35. 13108793
  36. 13108793
  37. 13108793
  38. 13108793
  39. 13108793
  40. 13108793
  41. 13108793
  42. 13108793
  43. 13108793
  44. 13108793
  45. 13108793
  46. 13108793
  47. 13108793
  48. 13108793
  49. 13108793
  50. 13108793
  51. 13108793
  52. 13108793
  53. 13108793
  54. 13108793
  55. 13108793
  56. 13108793
  57. 13108793
  58. 13108793
  59. 13108793
  60. 13108793
  61. 13108793
  62. 13108793
  63. 13108793
  64. 13108793
  65. 13108793
  66. 13108793
  67. 13108793
  68. 13108793
  69. 13108793
  70. 13108793
  71. 13108793
Contact Seller

$41,298

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,514KM
VIN KM8S7DA23PU076385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Force
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2025 Kia Sportage X-line Limited for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2025 Kia Sportage X-line Limited 15,546 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA N Line for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line 69,182 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Telluride EX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia Telluride EX 19,508 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,298

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe