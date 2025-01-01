Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Forte

22,331 KM

Details Features

$22,557

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12345942

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12345942
  2. 12345942
  3. 12345942
  4. 12345942
  5. 12345942
  6. 12345942
  7. 12345942
  8. 12345942
  9. 12345942
  10. 12345942
  11. 12345942
  12. 12345942
  13. 12345942
  14. 12345942
  15. 12345942
  16. 12345942
  17. 12345942
  18. 12345942
  19. 12345942
  20. 12345942
  21. 12345942
  22. 12345942
  23. 12345942
  24. 12345942
  25. 12345942
  26. 12345942
  27. 12345942
  28. 12345942
  29. 12345942
  30. 12345942
  31. 12345942
  32. 12345942
  33. 12345942
  34. 12345942
  35. 12345942
  36. 12345942
  37. 12345942
Contact Seller

$22,557

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,331KM
VIN 3KPF24AD9PE713221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sportage EX Premium S AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Sportage EX Premium S AWD 96,755 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX IVT 57,914 KM $22,550 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX IVT 155,631 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,557

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte