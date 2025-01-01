Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Seltos

43,359 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12810853

2023 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12810853
  2. 12810853
  3. 12810853
  4. 12810853
  5. 12810853
  6. 12810853
  7. 12810853
  8. 12810853
  9. 12810853
  10. 12810853
  11. 12810853
  12. 12810853
  13. 12810853
  14. 12810853
  15. 12810853
  16. 12810853
  17. 12810853
  18. 12810853
  19. 12810853
  20. 12810853
  21. 12810853
  22. 12810853
  23. 12810853
  24. 12810853
  25. 12810853
  26. 12810853
  27. 12810853
  28. 12810853
  29. 12810853
  30. 12810853
  31. 12810853
  32. 12810853
  33. 12810853
  34. 12810853
  35. 12810853
  36. 12810853
  37. 12810853
  38. 12810853
  39. 12810853
  40. 12810853
  41. 12810853
  42. 12810853
  43. 12810853
  44. 12810853
  45. 12810853
  46. 12810853
  47. 12810853
  48. 12810853
  49. 12810853
  50. 12810853
  51. 12810853
  52. 12810853
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,359KM
VIN KNDEUCAA6P7425257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 74,907 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX+ IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX+ IVT 41,104 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX+ IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX+ IVT 43,866 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2023 Kia Seltos