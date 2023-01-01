Menu
2023 Kia Seltos

20,773 KM

Details Description Features

$35,985

+ tax & licensing
Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

SX Turbo AWD w/ Burgundy Interior

Location

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

20,773KM
Used
  VIN: KNDETCA28P7357202

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at www.cardinalkia.com.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

