Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Sportage

16,355 KM

Details Features

$34,802

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11057627
  2. 11057627
  3. 11057627
  4. 11057627
  5. 11057627
  6. 11057627
  7. 11057627
  8. 11057627
  9. 11057627
  10. 11057627
  11. 11057627
  12. 11057627
  13. 11057627
  14. 11057627
  15. 11057627
  16. 11057627
  17. 11057627
  18. 11057627
  19. 11057627
  20. 11057627
  21. 11057627
  22. 11057627
  23. 11057627
  24. 11057627
  25. 11057627
  26. 11057627
  27. 11057627
  28. 11057627
  29. 11057627
  30. 11057627
  31. 11057627
  32. 11057627
  33. 11057627
  34. 11057627
  35. 11057627
  36. 11057627
  37. 11057627
  38. 11057627
  39. 11057627
  40. 11057627
  41. 11057627
  42. 11057627
  43. 11057627
  44. 11057627
  45. 11057627
  46. 11057627
  47. 11057627
  48. 11057627
  49. 11057627
  50. 11057627
Contact Seller

$34,802

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,355KM
Used
VIN KNDPUCAF0P7128554

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11111
  • Mileage 16,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 1,706 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 106,526 KM $19,331 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck 77,132 KM $24,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,802

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage