Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Sportage

25,657 KM

Details Features

$28,796

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11329738
  2. 11329738
  3. 11329738
  4. 11329738
  5. 11329738
  6. 11329738
  7. 11329738
  8. 11329738
  9. 11329738
  10. 11329738
  11. 11329738
  12. 11329738
  13. 11329738
  14. 11329738
  15. 11329738
  16. 11329738
  17. 11329738
  18. 11329738
  19. 11329738
  20. 11329738
  21. 11329738
  22. 11329738
  23. 11329738
  24. 11329738
  25. 11329738
  26. 11329738
  27. 11329738
  28. 11329738
  29. 11329738
  30. 11329738
  31. 11329738
  32. 11329738
  33. 11329738
  34. 11329738
  35. 11329738
  36. 11329738
  37. 11329738
  38. 11329738
  39. 11329738
  40. 11329738
  41. 11329738
  42. 11329738
  43. 11329738
  44. 11329738
  45. 11329738
  46. 11329738
  47. 11329738
  48. 11329738
  49. 11329738
  50. 11329738
Contact Seller

$28,796

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,657KM
VIN KNDPU3AF6P7104100

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11163
  • Mileage 25,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD 26,204 KM $36,514 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Ford F-150 67,046 KM $42,643 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck 90,618 KM $52,687 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,796

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage