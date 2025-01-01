Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Sportage

40,055 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12890837

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12890837
  2. 12890837
  3. 12890837
  4. 12890837
  5. 12890837
  6. 12890837
  7. 12890837
  8. 12890837
  9. 12890837
  10. 12890837
  11. 12890837
  12. 12890837
  13. 12890837
  14. 12890837
  15. 12890837
  16. 12890837
  17. 12890837
  18. 12890837
  19. 12890837
  20. 12890837
  21. 12890837
  22. 12890837
  23. 12890837
  24. 12890837
  25. 12890837
  26. 12890837
  27. 12890837
  28. 12890837
  29. 12890837
  30. 12890837
  31. 12890837
  32. 12890837
  33. 12890837
  34. 12890837
  35. 12890837
  36. 12890837
  37. 12890837
  38. 12890837
  39. 12890837
  40. 12890837
  41. 12890837
  42. 12890837
  43. 12890837
  44. 12890837
  45. 12890837
  46. 12890837
  47. 12890837
  48. 12890837
  49. 12890837
  50. 12890837
  51. 12890837
  52. 12890837
  53. 12890837
  54. 12890837
  55. 12890837
  56. 12890837
  57. 12890837
  58. 12890837
  59. 12890837
  60. 12890837
  61. 12890837
  62. 12890837
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,055KM
VIN KNDPVCAF8P7066480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Kia Carnival SX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Carnival SX 0 $49,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX 60,045 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 23,313 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2023 Kia Sportage