Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Telluride

17,237 KM

Details Features

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Telluride

X-pro AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12576383

2023 Kia Telluride

X-pro AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12576383
  2. 12576383
  3. 12576383
  4. 12576383
  5. 12576383
  6. 12576383
  7. 12576383
  8. 12576383
  9. 12576383
  10. 12576383
  11. 12576383
  12. 12576383
  13. 12576383
  14. 12576383
  15. 12576383
  16. 12576383
  17. 12576383
  18. 12576383
  19. 12576383
  20. 12576383
  21. 12576383
  22. 12576383
  23. 12576383
  24. 12576383
  25. 12576383
  26. 12576383
  27. 12576383
  28. 12576383
  29. 12576383
  30. 12576383
  31. 12576383
  32. 12576383
  33. 12576383
  34. 12576383
  35. 12576383
  36. 12576383
  37. 12576383
  38. 12576383
  39. 12576383
  40. 12576383
  41. 12576383
  42. 12576383
  43. 12576383
  44. 12576383
  45. 12576383
  46. 12576383
  47. 12576383
  48. 12576383
  49. 12576383
  50. 12576383
  51. 12576383
  52. 12576383
  53. 12576383
  54. 12576383
  55. 12576383
  56. 12576383
  57. 12576383
  58. 12576383
  59. 12576383
  60. 12576383
  61. 12576383
  62. 12576383
  63. 12576383
  64. 12576383
  65. 12576383
  66. 12576383
  67. 12576383
  68. 12576383
  69. 12576383
  70. 12576383
  71. 12576383
  72. 12576383
  73. 12576383
  74. 12576383
  75. 12576383
  76. 12576383
  77. 12576383
  78. 12576383
  79. 12576383
  80. 12576383
  81. 12576383
  82. 12576383
  83. 12576383
  84. 12576383
  85. 12576383
  86. 12576383
  87. 12576383
  88. 12576383
  89. 12576383
  90. 12576383
  91. 12576383
  92. 12576383
  93. 12576383
  94. 12576383
Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,237KM
VIN 5XYP5DGC3PG395738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wolf Grey
  • Interior Colour Terracotta Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P11376
  • Mileage 17,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2021 Kia Forte5 GT Limited DCT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Forte5 GT Limited DCT 35,844 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX AT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2016 Kia Soul EX AT 48,369 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD 64,677 KM $27,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2023 Kia Telluride