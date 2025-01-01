$38,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Lincoln Corsair
Standard AWD
2023 Lincoln Corsair
Standard AWD
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,620KM
VIN 5LMCJ1DA5PUL09073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1320A
- Mileage 49,620 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Lincoln Corsair Standard AWD 2.0L I4 Engine
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Seating
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 169,244 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape S AWD 78,100 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 48,121 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brock Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-357-XXXX(click to show)
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2023 Lincoln Corsair