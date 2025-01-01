Menu
2023 Lincoln Corsair Standard AWD 2.0L I4 Engine

2023 Lincoln Corsair

49,620 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Corsair

Standard AWD

13177145

2023 Lincoln Corsair

Standard AWD

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Used
49,620KM
VIN 5LMCJ1DA5PUL09073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1320A
  • Mileage 49,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Lincoln Corsair Standard AWD 2.0L I4 Engine

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Seating

Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

